Packers LB Quay Walker missed Thursday’s practice with a calf injury

  
Published October 30, 2025 05:47 PM

The Packers added linebacker Quay Walker to their injury report on Thursday.

Walker did not participate in the session due to a calf injury. Friday will bring an update on Walker’s condition because the team will issue injury designations for their game against the Panthers.

Linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) missed practice for the second straight day.

Left guard Aaron Banks (calf), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), tackle Jordan Morgan (illness), right tackle Zach Tom (back), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), quarterback Malik Willis (ankle), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) remained limited on Thursday. Kicker Brandon McManus (quad) moved up to full participation.