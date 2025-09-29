Packers lead 13-2 after TD, blocked PAT returned for a TD

Romeo Doubs has only three catches for 19 yards, but two of them have gone for touchdowns.

Doubs completed a nine-play, 68-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown from Jordan Love. The Love-to-Doubs connection had a 2-yard touchdown on the Packers’ first drive of the game.

The Packers should lead 14-0, but Brandon McManus’ extra-point attempt was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas, and Markquese Bell returned it for a defensive 2-point conversion.

The Packers lead 13-2.

Love is 12-of-14 for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys did not start cornerback Trevon Diggs, and the Packers went 69 yards on eight plays on their first drive.