nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Packers lead 13-2 after TD, blocked PAT returned for a TD

  
Published September 28, 2025 09:13 PM

Romeo Doubs has only three catches for 19 yards, but two of them have gone for touchdowns.

Doubs completed a nine-play, 68-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown from Jordan Love. The Love-to-Doubs connection had a 2-yard touchdown on the Packers’ first drive of the game.

The Packers should lead 14-0, but Brandon McManus’ extra-point attempt was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas, and Markquese Bell returned it for a defensive 2-point conversion.

The Packers lead 13-2.

Love is 12-of-14 for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys did not start cornerback Trevon Diggs, and the Packers went 69 yards on eight plays on their first drive.