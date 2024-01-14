Packers lead Cowboys 27-7 at halftime

No one saw this coming.

The Packers dominated the first half, beating the Cowboys in every phase, taking a 27-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Green Bay outgained Dallas 217 to 150 yards, with two picks of Dak Prescott leading to 14 points.

Jaire Alexander, who was questionable to play after a freak ankle injury in practice, intercepted Prescott on a pass intended for Brandin Cooks at the Dallas 19. Three plays later, Aaron Jones had his second touchdown run of the day.

With 1:50 left in the half, Darnell Savage made the Cowboys’ day go from bad to worse with a 64-yard pick-six of Prescott on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb. It gave the Packers a 27-0 lead.

Prescott threw only nine interceptions in the regular season.

The Packers also had scoring drives of 75 and 93 yards and converted five of six third-down plays in the first half.

Jordan Love was 13-of-16 for 185 yards and a touchdown, a 20-yard throw to Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs has four catches for 102 yards. Aaron Jones has rushed for 30 yards on 12 carries.

The Cowboys did not get on the scoreboard until the final play of the half on a 1-yard throw from Prescott to tight end Jake Ferguson. It completed a 12-play, 55-yard drive after 47-yard kickoff return by KaVontae Turpin.

Prescott is 13-of-21 for 87 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Lamb has only two catches for 18 yards, while Ferguson four for 31. Tony Pollard has rushed for 30 yards on eight carries.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who previously led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory, could be coaching for his job in the second half. Despite three consecutive 12-win seasons, he entered today only 1-2 in the postseason with a loss to the 49ers at home in the wild-card round two years ago.