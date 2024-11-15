 Skip navigation
Packers list Jaire Alexander as questionable to face Bears

  
Published November 15, 2024 03:56 PM

The Packers have handed in their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was limited in practice for the third straight day because of a knee injury and the team has listed him as questionable to play in the matchup of NFC North teams. Alexander did not play in Green Bay’s Week Nine loss to the Lions.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd was designated for return from injured reserve this week, but he’ll be out indefinitely after developing appendicitis. Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) has also been ruled out.

Safety Evan Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder) is considered doubtful.