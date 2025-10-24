 Skip navigation
Packers list Matthew Golden, Christian Watson as questionable

  
The Packers listed a pair of wide receivers as questionable to play against the Steelers on Sunday night.

Matthew Golden (hip) and Christian Watson (knee) each landed that designation on the team’s final injury report. Watson said earlier this week that he plans to play and he will need to be activated from injured reserve on Saturday for that to happen.

That’s also the case for defensive lineman Warren Brinson, who has a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) and kicker Brandon McManus (quad) round out the questionable group.

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (knee) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) are the only two players that have been ruled out at this point.