Packers list Matthew Golden, Zach Tom as questionable

  
Published November 8, 2025 05:28 PM

The Packers released their final injury report ahead of Monday night’s game against the Eagles and it includes four players listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Matthew Golden is part of that group. Golden was listed as a limited participant on Thursday with a shoulder injury, but he did not practice at all on Friday or Saturday.

Right tackle Zach Tom (back) was limited in practice all week and is also listed as questionable. Wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) are also listed as questionable.

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) will miss his fourth straight game. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) has also been ruled out for Monday night.