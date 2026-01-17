 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers, Matt LaFleur agree to contract extension

  
Published January 17, 2026 06:56 PM

Packers coach Matt LaFleur will remain in Green Bay.

LaFleur and the Packers have agreed to a contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The Packers’ disappointing playoff exit, and the fact that LaFleur’s contract was up after the 2026 season, led to some speculation that LaFleur could be on the way out in Green Bay. But that speculation can end now, as LaFleur has agreed to a new deal.

Both General Manager Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball are also reportedly getting new deals.

Now it’s time for the leadership in Green Bay to take the next step forward, after the Packers have been the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs for three consecutive years. Making the playoffs three years in a row is a good thing, but the Packers want to stop barely making it, and start contending for Super Bowls. The Packers think they have the right people in place to make progress toward that goal in 2026.