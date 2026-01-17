Packers, Matt LaFleur agree to contract extension

Packers coach Matt LaFleur will remain in Green Bay.

LaFleur and the Packers have agreed to a contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The Packers’ disappointing playoff exit, and the fact that LaFleur’s contract was up after the 2026 season, led to some speculation that LaFleur could be on the way out in Green Bay. But that speculation can end now, as LaFleur has agreed to a new deal.

Both General Manager Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball are also reportedly getting new deals.

Now it’s time for the leadership in Green Bay to take the next step forward, after the Packers have been the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs for three consecutive years. Making the playoffs three years in a row is a good thing, but the Packers want to stop barely making it, and start contending for Super Bowls. The Packers think they have the right people in place to make progress toward that goal in 2026.