Packers’ offense had a mindset shift when Matt LaFleur started choosing to receive

The first 39 times the Packers won the coin toss during Matt LaFleur’s career, they chose to defer. Then, in their Thanksgiving win at Detroit, LaFleur chose to receive. He chose to receive twice more after that in the regular season, and again on Sunday in the playoffs against the Cowboys.

Why the change? The Packers say it was about a shifting mindset with their offense, wanting to get the ball and start aggressively.

“I think the guys just feed off it,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “The confidence the coaches have in the players – their confidence, their excitement to go get the ball and get going. Anytime you can start fast and get seven points on the board in that first drive, I think that sets the tone for the entire game.”

Packers guard Jon Runyan said Green Bay’s first offensive drive after receiving the opening kickoff went a long way toward quieting the Dallas crowd.

“I think it’s the mentality, Coach LaFleur has been going out there and wanting the ball [after] the coin toss,” Runyan said. “If you don’t start fast, you kind of feel like you’re fighting uphill even more. That first drive, that first third down, that was one of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. As the game went forward, the second quarter, third quarter, the crowd got really quiet. It helps starting fast, putting 20 points on the board immediately, having their offense be in the two-minute mode. . . . On the road, starting fast in a playoff game, it’s a must-have really.”

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan says he will defer if the 49ers win the toss tomorrow night. So either way, it looks like the Packers will start on offense.