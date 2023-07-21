 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Pocono Xfinity starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole
nbc_roto_ctbbryceharper_230717.jpg
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Qualifying
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open
nbc_nas_xfinity_berryintv_230721.jpg
Berry on Xfinity pole at Pocono
nbc_bfa_currymovie_230721.jpg
Revisiting Curry’s incredible career arc

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Pocono Xfinity starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole
nbc_roto_ctbbryceharper_230717.jpg
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Qualifying
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open
nbc_nas_xfinity_berryintv_230721.jpg
Berry on Xfinity pole at Pocono
nbc_bfa_currymovie_230721.jpg
Revisiting Curry’s incredible career arc

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers place Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes on active/PUP

  
Published July 21, 2023 05:15 PM

The Packers placed cornerback Eric Stokes and outside linebacker Rashan Gary on the active/physically unable to perform list ahead of the opening of training camp. Stokes is working his way back from Lisfranc foot surgery that ended his 2022 season, and Gary is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Backup center Jake Hanson and first-year receiver Jeff Cotton joined Gary and Stokes on the PUP list.

The Packers also put receiver Grant DuBose and tight end Camren McDonald on the non-football injury list. DuBose, a seventh-round pick, never practiced during the offseason.

Injured players, along with rookies and quarterbacks, reported to training camp Friday.

Gary tore his ACL in Week 9 against the Lions after totaling 32 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and six sacks the first eight games. Stokes injured his knee and foot in the same game and required a plate and two screws to fix his foot. He had only 26 tackles — with no passes defensed or interceptions — in his second season.