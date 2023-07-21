Packers place Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes on active/PUP

The Packers placed cornerback Eric Stokes and outside linebacker Rashan Gary on the active/physically unable to perform list ahead of the opening of training camp. Stokes is working his way back from Lisfranc foot surgery that ended his 2022 season, and Gary is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Backup center Jake Hanson and first-year receiver Jeff Cotton joined Gary and Stokes on the PUP list.

The Packers also put receiver Grant DuBose and tight end Camren McDonald on the non-football injury list. DuBose, a seventh-round pick, never practiced during the offseason.

Injured players, along with rookies and quarterbacks, reported to training camp Friday.

Gary tore his ACL in Week 9 against the Lions after totaling 32 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and six sacks the first eight games. Stokes injured his knee and foot in the same game and required a plate and two screws to fix his foot. He had only 26 tackles — with no passes defensed or interceptions — in his second season.