Packers QBs coach Tom Clements to retire

At his season-ending press conference on Tuesday morning, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters quarterbacks coach Tom Clements is retiring.

Clements, 71, previously came out of retirement to rejoin the Packers in 2022 after spending 2019-2020 with the Cardinals.

“Man, it’s been a cool ride with him for the last three years,” LaFleur said. “He’s incredibly consistent. What a great man, great mind.

“Obviously, he’s had the opportunity to coach some of the best. I mean, you talk about [Brett] Favre, [Aaron] Rodgers, and then the development of Jordan Love, I mean, that’s pretty cool. I know he’s meant a lot to this organization, his contributions. He will definitely be missed. I just can’t say enough great things about him. Really appreciate him.”

Clements, 71, first joined the Packers in 2006 as QBs coach under Mike McCarthy, coaching Favre for his last two years with the franchise. He was then promoted to offensive coordinate in 2012 before serving as assistant head coach from 2015-2016.

LaFleur said there are “potentially” in-house candidates for quarterbacks coach, but “we’ll see what happens.”