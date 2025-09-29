Packers regain lead on Josh Jacobs’ touchdown run

After controlling most of the first half, the Packers found themselves trailing at halftime. They regained the lead on their first drive of the second half.

Green Bay marched 76 yards in nine plays with Josh Jacobs scoring from the 1, giving the Packers a 20-16 lead.

It took three more plays than it initially looked like it was going to take.

Jordan Love threw a pass to Tucker Kraft, and he hit the pylon for what officials ruled a 16-yard touchdown. Replay, though, showed Kraft down just before the goal line. Center Elgton Jenkins then was called for a false start.

Three Jacobs runs got them into the end zone.

The Cowboys had the Packers stopped on a 12-yard sack by Sam Williams on third-and-1, but Williams pulled Love’s facemask as he was bringing him down. (Trevon Diggs also was called for holding, which was declined for the facemask.)

Love is 18-of-23 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and Jacobs has 13 rushes for 41 yards.