Packers release Jonathan Garvin

  
Published July 28, 2023 12:22 PM

Some years, you may get a great birthday gift. Others, you don’t.

For Jonathan Garvin, 2023 falls into the latter category.

A few hours after the Packers wished Garvin happy birthday on social media, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Garvin has been released.

A seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, Garvin has appeared in 38 games with one start over the last three seasons. While he played 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021, that went down to 19 percent in 2022. He was still a significant special teams contributor, playing 29 percent of the unit’s snaps.

As noted by Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Garvin did not attend most of the team’s voluntary offseason program.

He’s recorded 32 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and two passes defensed in his career.