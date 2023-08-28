Packers release Pat O’Donnell

The Packers will have a new punter this season.

The team announced the release of Pat O’Donnell on Monday. Rookie Daniel Whelan is now the only punter on the roster in Green Bay.

O’Donnell spent eight seasons with the Bears before joining the Packers last season. He had an average of 38.5 net yards per kick and had two punts blocked during his year with the Packers.

The move sets the Packers up to go with a pair of rookies in the kicking game. Sixth-round pick Anders Carlson is the only kicker on the roster and longtime kicker Mason Crosby is an unsigned free agent.