Packers request DC interview with Ravens ILBs coach Zach Orr

The Packers are looking at another member of the Ravens’ defensive staff to potentially become their next defensive coordinator.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Green Bay has put in a request to interview inside linebackers coach Zach Orr for the role.

Orr, 31, is in his second stint as a Ravens coach, serving as the team’s ILBs coach for the last two seasons. He returned to the organization after spending the 2021 season as Jacksonville’s outside linebackers coach.

Orr became a defensive analyst for Baltimore after his playing career with the team was cut short due to injury. In 2016, Orr was a second-team All-Pro after recording 133 total tackles with six for loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the Packers would also like to interview Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.

Green Bay fired former defensive coordinator Joe Barry after the team’s postseason loss to San Francisco. Barry had been with the Packers for three years.