Packers restructure Rasul Douglas’ contract for cap space

  
Published March 17, 2023 05:24 AM
March 16, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what Aaron Rodgers is worth and map out what a fair trade would be between the Packers and Jets.

The Packers have made another move to create some flexibility this offseason.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Green Bay has restructured cornerback Rasul Douglas’ contract to create $3.3 million in cap space for 2023.

Douglas signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Packers last year.

The 27-year-old cornerback initially joined Green Bay off of Arizona’s practice squad midway through the 2021 season. He made a clear impact in his nine games with five starts that season, picking off five passes and returning two for touchdowns. He finished 2021 with 13 passes defensed.

In 17 games with 12 starts in 2022, Douglas had four picks, 13 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a sack.

An Eagles third-round pick in 2017, Douglas has played d89 games with 50 starts for Philadelphia, Carolina, and Green Bay.