 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers rule out DL Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness for Sunday’s game

  
Published October 17, 2025 04:56 PM

The Packers ruled out defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt for a second consecutive game. He has a knee injury that took him out of most of the tie with the Cowboys before the off week.

He was inactive last week and will be inactive again this week after missing practice all week.

The Packers also ruled out defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) and wide receiver Christian Watson (knee). Watson remains on injured reserve, and he had three limited practices as he gets closer to a return.

With Wyatt and Van Ness out, the Packers will lean on defensive tackles Barryn Sorrell and Warren Brinson more.

Kicker Brandon McManus (right quadriceps) did not practice again this week and is questionable. Lucas Havrisik is expected to serve as the kicker for a second consecutive game.

Offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (illness/calf), offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring), offensive lineman Zach Tom (oblique, back) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are questionable.

Jacobs had the calf injury added to the report on Friday, but he was a full participant.