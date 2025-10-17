Packers rule out DL Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness for Sunday’s game

The Packers ruled out defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt for a second consecutive game. He has a knee injury that took him out of most of the tie with the Cowboys before the off week.

He was inactive last week and will be inactive again this week after missing practice all week.

The Packers also ruled out defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) and wide receiver Christian Watson (knee). Watson remains on injured reserve, and he had three limited practices as he gets closer to a return.

With Wyatt and Van Ness out, the Packers will lean on defensive tackles Barryn Sorrell and Warren Brinson more.

Kicker Brandon McManus (right quadriceps) did not practice again this week and is questionable. Lucas Havrisik is expected to serve as the kicker for a second consecutive game.

Offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (illness/calf), offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring), offensive lineman Zach Tom (oblique, back) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are questionable.

Jacobs had the calf injury added to the report on Friday, but he was a full participant.