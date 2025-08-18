 Skip navigation
Packers sign DL Devonte O’Malley, DB Jaylin Simpson

  
Published August 18, 2025 04:13 PM

The Packers did some roster shuffling to kick off the final week of the preseason.

They announced the signings of defensive lineman Devonte O’Malley and defensive back Jaylin Simpson. They released cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. and waived defensive lineman Keith Randolph with an injury designation.

O’Malley signed with the Titans after going undrafted in April, but was cut from the team in early August. He had 22.5 sacks in 58 games for Northern Illinois.

Simpson was a fifth-round pick by the Colts last year, but he landed on their practice squad. He finished the season on the Jets’ active roster, but did not appear in any games.