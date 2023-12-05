Packers sign Kenyan Drake to practice squad

Running back Kenyan Drake joined the Packers on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Drake has signed to the practice squad in Green Bay. The Packers are the fourth team that the Drake has been part of in 2023.

Drake spent the summer with the Colts, played two games with the Ravens and spent time on the Browns practice squad before making his way to Wisconsin. He had one carry for no gain and two catches for 31 yards for Baltimore.

The Packers have been playing without Aaron Jones in recent weeks and have used Patrick Taylor and James Robinson in addition to AJ Dillon in his absence. Robinson was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move to Drake’s signing.