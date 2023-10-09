Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to active roster

With Aaron Jones expected to miss tonight’s game against the Raiders with a hamstring injury, the Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the 53-player roster.

Taylor was out of elevations.

The Packers will have AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Taylor available at the position.

Taylor, who joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has played 26 games since 2021. He has totaled 149 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries and six receptions for 43 yards.

Taylor also has two tackles on special teams.

The Packers released linebacker Justin Hollins in a corresponding move.

They also elevated cornerback Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game.