Packers sign Robert Rochell to 53-man roster, place Jordan Morgan on IR

  
Published November 16, 2024 02:22 PM

The Packers have made a pair of roster moves on Saturday.

Green Bay announced cornerback Robert Rochell has been signed to the 53-man roster and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan has been placed on injured reserve.

Rochell has appeared in four games for the Packers this season as a member of the 53 and on the practice squad. But he’s out of practice squad elevations, which means he needed to be signed to the roster to play.

He’s played exclusively special teams so far in 2024.

Morgan has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He’s played 186 offensive snaps and 29 special teams snaps across six games in 2024.