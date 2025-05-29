Packers sign WR Sam Brown Jr.

The Packers added a wide receiver to the team on Thursday.

They announced the signing of wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. to the 90-man roster. They opened a spot for him by waiving defensive lineman Jeremiah Martin with an injury designation.

Brown finished up his college time at Miami and went undrafted in April. He also played for Houston and West Virginia while compiling 149 receptions for 1,903 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Packers drafted wideouts Matthew Golden and Savion Williams and they signed Jadon Janke after the draft, so they now have four rookie wideouts on the depth chart.

Martin closed out last season on the Green Bay practice squad and signed a future contract with the team in January.