NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Packers-Steelers generates 25.5 million viewers for NBC

  
Published October 28, 2025 07:07 PM

Despite the objectively unappealing uniforms worn by the home team, 25.5 million tuned in, on average, to watch Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Steelers.

It was the fifth NBC game this season to pass the 25 million-viewer threshold, the most through eight weeks in any season for Sunday Night Football. It also passed last year’s Cowboys-49ers contest (23.9 million) as the most-watched Week Eight Sunday night game.

For the year, Sunday Night Football is averaging 24.7 million. That’s the highest average through Week 8 in the 20-year history of the franchise.

Of that amount, 2.8 million are watching on Peacock and other digital platforms.

This week, the 3-5 Commanders host the 5-2 Seahawks on NBC and Peacock. After that, it’s Steelers-Chargers and Lions-Eagles.