Packers-Steelers generates 25.5 million viewers for NBC

Despite the objectively unappealing uniforms worn by the home team, 25.5 million tuned in, on average, to watch Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Steelers.

It was the fifth NBC game this season to pass the 25 million-viewer threshold, the most through eight weeks in any season for Sunday Night Football. It also passed last year’s Cowboys-49ers contest (23.9 million) as the most-watched Week Eight Sunday night game.

For the year, Sunday Night Football is averaging 24.7 million. That’s the highest average through Week 8 in the 20-year history of the franchise.

Of that amount, 2.8 million are watching on Peacock and other digital platforms.

This week, the 3-5 Commanders host the 5-2 Seahawks on NBC and Peacock. After that, it’s Steelers-Chargers and Lions-Eagles.