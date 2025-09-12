Packers take 7-0 lead on Commanders

The Packers nearly had a lead on their first drive. A holding penalty on right tackle Anthony Belton negated a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed, who injured his right shoulder on the play.

Instead, the Packers threw incomplete on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs.

Green Bay did score on its second drive, going 96 yards in only seven plays.

The big play was a Jordan Love pass to tight end Tucker Kraft for 57 yards before Quan Martin made the tackle. Four plays later, Love hit Romeo Doubs for a 5-yard touchdown.

The Packers lead 7-0.

Green Bay has outgained Washington 145 to 6 after the Commanders went three-and-out on their first drive. Love is 7-of-10 for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Kraft has two catches for 72 yards.