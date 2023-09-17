Packers take 7-3 lead over Falcons

The Packers had two three-and-outs before putting together an 11-play, 84-yard scoring drive.

Jayden Reed scored his first career touchdown, taking the forward pitch from Jordan Love and running 9 yards for the score. The Packers lead 7-3.

The Packers challenged the ruling on the field on the play before the touchdown, with officials ruling that A.J. Dillon was stopped short of the line to gain on third-and-two.

Dillon slipped, but without being touched, he got up and dove for the first down.

The Packers won the challenge and a first down, setting up Reed’s touchdown.

Love is 4-of-8 for 49 yards and a touchdown.