Packers to put David Bakhtiari on IR

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has missed the team’s last two games and he’ll continue to be out of the lineup a while longer.

Bakhtiari was ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Lions because of his ongoing knee problems and NFL Media reports that he will be placed on injured reserve. That move will keep him out for at least four games, but the report notes that it is unclear if he will be back on the field at all this season.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL late in the 2020 season and missed all but one game in 2021 as he tried to make his way back. He was able to play in 11 games last year, but another extended absence creates doubt about whether Bakhtiari will be able to resume playing at any point in the future.

Rasheed Walker has started at left tackle the last two weeks and will likely be the ongoing starter at the position in Bakhtiari’s absence.

UPDATE 4:19 p.m. ET: The Packers have announced the move.