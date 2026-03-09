 Skip navigation
Packers to release Elgton Jenkins

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:17 PM

The Packers are moving on from one of their veteran offensive linemen.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay is releasing Elgton Jenkins.

Jenkins, 30, was moved to center to start the 2025 season. But he suffered a season-ending lower-leg fracture in November, also suffering ligament damage with the injury.

The Packers recently agreed to re-sign Sean Rhyan to a three-year contract after he started at center following Jenkins’ injury.

The move to release Jenkins will save the Packers $19.53 million against the cap in 2026 with a $4.8 million dead cap charge. Jenkins was set to enter the last year of his contract.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Jenkins appeared in 96 games with 94 starts for the Packers, who had selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.