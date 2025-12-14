Packers up 23-14 after Josh Jacobs’ second TD of the day

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable to play on Sunday because of a knee injury, but he’s looking just fine on the field in Denver.

Jacobs broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half and the Packers now lead the Broncos 23-14. Jacobs also scored the first touchdown of the game for Green Bay when he held onto a Jordan Love pass with Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw all over him in the end zone.

Jacobs’ touchdown came on the third play of the half and it came one play after Broncos corner Riley Moss was flagged for defensive pass interference.

The Broncos ruled out linebacker Justin Strnad (ankle) and safety Brandon Jones (pectoral) coming out of the halftime break. Wide receiver Marvin Mims is questionable to return with a stinger.