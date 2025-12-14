 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers up 23-14 after Josh Jacobs’ second TD of the day

  
Published December 14, 2025 06:15 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable to play on Sunday because of a knee injury, but he’s looking just fine on the field in Denver.

Jacobs broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half and the Packers now lead the Broncos 23-14. Jacobs also scored the first touchdown of the game for Green Bay when he held onto a Jordan Love pass with Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw all over him in the end zone.

Jacobs’ touchdown came on the third play of the half and it came one play after Broncos corner Riley Moss was flagged for defensive pass interference.

The Broncos ruled out linebacker Justin Strnad (ankle) and safety Brandon Jones (pectoral) coming out of the halftime break. Wide receiver Marvin Mims is questionable to return with a stinger.