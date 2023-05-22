 Skip navigation
Packers waive Parker White, sign Emanuel Wilson

  
Published May 22, 2023 01:06 PM

The Packers drafted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round last month. It signaled the end of Mason Crosby’s career in Green Bay.

Crosby remains a free agent.

As it turns out, it was the end for Parker White, too.

The Packers signed White to a futures contract at the end of the 2022 season. They waived him Monday.

White went undrafted out of South Carolina a year ago. In five seasons with the Gamecocks, White made 152-of-154 extra points and 72-of-99 field goals with a long of 54 yards.

He is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 368 career points, surpassing Elliott Fry’s mark of 359 points scored.

The Packers needed the roster spot for free agent running back Emanuel Wilson.

The Broncos signed Wilson as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley but cut him last week.

Wilson had 209 carries for 1,371 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. In a game against Tuskegee, he posted a season-high 262 rushing yards.

He ranked in the top 10 of NCAA Division II in all-purpose yards (No. 6, 161.0 yards per game), rushing yards per game (No. 7, 137.1 yards per game), rushing yards (No. 7) and rushing touchdowns (No. 9).