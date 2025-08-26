 Skip navigation
Packers waive QBs Sean Clifford, Taylor Elgersma

  
Published August 26, 2025 12:53 PM

The Packers are dropping their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks from their roster.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Green Bay has waived Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma.

Clifford, 27, has been with the Packers since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023, though he’s mainly been on the practice squad. He completed 9-of-14 preseason passes this year for 44 yards.

Elgersma, 23, entered the league this year as an undrafted free agent out of Wilfrid Laurier in Canada. He completed 16-of-23 passes for 166 yards with a touchdown during the preseason.

It stands to reason that one of the two QBs will be back on Green Bay’s practice squad.

Starter Jordan Love and backup Malik Willis remain the two quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster.