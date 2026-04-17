Packers waive TE McCallan Castles, CB Tyron Herring, LB Jamon Johnson

The Packers cleared some space on their 90-man roster ahead of next week’s draft.

They announced that they have waived tight end McCallan Castles, cornerback Tyron Herring, and linebacker Jamon Johnson.

Johnson was the only member of the trio to appear in regular season games for the team last year. He had 10 tackles in two appearances that included his only NFL start.

Castles and Herring were both on the practice squad. Castles has also spent time with the Eagles, Chargers, and Rams while Herring was also on the Patriots’ practice squad last season.

The Packers have eight picks in this year’s draft and they’ll also be adding more undrafted rookies to the roster after the seventh round comes to an end.