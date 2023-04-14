 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Packers waive Vernon Scott

  
Published April 14, 2023 12:50 PM
nbc_pft_packersdraftneeds_230413
April 13, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down why the Packers need to look at safety and tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft, in order to stay afloat without Aaron Rodgers next season.

The Packers dropped a player from their roster on Friday afternoon.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the team has waived safety Vernon Scott. They did not add any players to the roster in corresponding moves.

Scott was a 2020 seventh-round pick by the Packers. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and in three games during the 2021 season, but spent all of last season on injured reserve.

Scott had 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack during his regular season action with Green Bay. He also made one tackle in his lone postseason appearance.

Darnell Savage, Tarvarius Moore, Rudy Ford, Innis Gaines, Dallin Leavitt, Tariq Carpenter, and James Wiggins remain on hand at safety in Green Bay.