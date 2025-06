The Packers have made a move at receiver.

Green Bay announced on Monday that the club has waived Jadon Janke with an injury designation.

Janke had signed with the Packers in May. After playing his college ball at South Dakota State, Janke went undrafted in 2024.

He spent time with the Texans and Dolphins in his first season in the league but did not appear in a regular-season game.