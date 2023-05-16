 Skip navigation
Packers work out receiver Keke Coutee

  
Published May 16, 2023 08:24 AM

The Packers may add another player to their receiving corps.

Veteran receiver Keke Coutee is working out for the Packers today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Coutee was a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Texans show spent three years in Houston and then two in Indianapolis. In his best season with the Texans he had 33 catches for 400 yards, but he barely played on offense in Indianapolis, catching just one pass in each of his two seasons there. He did return 17 punts for 152 yards for the Colts last year.

The Packers have lost two of last year’s top wide receivers in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and Coutee could provide depth at the position.