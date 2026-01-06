Panthers activate David Moore, waive Hunter Renfrow

The Panthers made a few changes to their roster ahead of Saturday’s playoff opener against the Rams.

Wide receiver David Moore has been activated from injured reserve. Moore has been out since injuring his elbow in Week Four.

Moore had one catch for five yards and one carry for 12 yards before his injury.

The Panthers waived wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in a corresponding move. Renfrow had 15 catches for 89 yards in the first six weeks of the season, but has been inactive for the last 11 games.

The Panthers also waived safety Demani Richardson. They could use his roster spot to activate guard Robert Hunt from injured reserve before facing the Rams.