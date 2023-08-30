Panthers add three players off waivers

The Panthers made three successful waiver claims after the cut to 53-man rosters around the league.

The NFL announced that the team has been awarded linebacker Claudin Cherelus, defensive back D’Shawn Jamison, and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton. The corresponding moves to get them on the roster will be announced later on Wednesday.

Cherelus was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Alcorn State. He had eight tackles in the preseason.

Jamison was also undrafted this year. He went to Texas and had seven preseason tackles in three games with the 49ers.

Throckmorton saw time at both guard spots with the Saints over the last two years. He could compete for playing time with Austin Corbett on the PUP list and out for at least the first four games of the year.