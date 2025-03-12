Panthers agree to one-year deal with LB Christian Rozeboom

The Panthers are adding a linebacker.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Christian Rozeboom has agreed to sign a one-year deal with Carolina on Wednesday.

Rozeboom, 28, had been with the Rams since 2021. He appeared in all 17 games in each of the last three seasons, steadily increasing his time on defense. In 2024, he started 11 games and ended up playing 74 percent of defensive snaps and 42 percent of special teams snaps.

He recorded 135 total tackles with five tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception in 2024.