 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 USFL Championship Game
Northwestern hiring veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant, AP source says
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Guardians trade pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay Rays for prospect
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Cup playoff grid after Richmond

Top Clips

nbc_smx_lorettalynns_230731.jpg
Which amateur will win the Loretta Lynn’s?
TeairaMcCowan.jpg
Who can challenge the Aces?
Kelsey_Plum_7-31_Thumbnail.png
WNBA mini-series dynamic giving teams fits

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 USFL Championship Game
Northwestern hiring veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant, AP source says
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Guardians trade pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay Rays for prospect
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Cup playoff grid after Richmond

Top Clips

nbc_smx_lorettalynns_230731.jpg
Which amateur will win the Loretta Lynn’s?
TeairaMcCowan.jpg
Who can challenge the Aces?
Kelsey_Plum_7-31_Thumbnail.png
WNBA mini-series dynamic giving teams fits

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers agree to sign DT Nick Thurman

  
Published July 31, 2023 05:35 PM

Carolina is adding more depth on defense.

Defensive tackle Nick Thurman has agreed to terms with the Panthers, according to agent Sean Stellato.

Thurman spent last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad, though he didn’t end up in a game. After signing a futures deal with the club in January, Thurman was released earlier this month.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Thurman has spent time with the Texans, Bucs, Patriots, and Falcons.

Thurman appeared in seven games with one start for New England in 2020, recording 10 total tackles. He played one game for Atlanta in 2021.