Panthers agree to terms with Eric Rowe

The Panthers took some time away from preparing to use the first overall pick in the draft to make a veteran addition to their secondary on Thursday.

The team announced that defensive back Eric Rowe has agreed to terms on a contract with the team. Those terms were not disclosed.

Rowe entered the league as an Eagles second-round pick in 2015 and was traded to the Patriots ahead of his second season. He spent three seasons in New England and moved on to spend the last four years with the Dolphins.

Rowe had 56 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 appearances for Miami last season.

The Panthers have also added former Bengals safety Vonn Bell to their defensive backfield in free agency.