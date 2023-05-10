Panthers agree to terms with third-round pick D.J. Johnson

Edge rusher D.J. Johnson has agreed to his first NFL contract.

The Panthers announced that they and Johnson have agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal. The Panthers traded up to take Johnson with a third-round pick last month.

Johnson began his college time as a defensive lineman at Miami, but transferred to Oregon and played as a tight end before finally settling in as an edge defender the last couple of years. He had 39 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks during his final season with the Ducks.

The Panthers have also agreed to deals with safety Jammie Robinson and guard Chandler Zavala. First-round quarterback Bryce Young and second-round wideout Jonathan Mingo have yet to come to terms.