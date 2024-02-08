Panthers announce Ejiro Evero’s return, hire Brad Idzik and Tracy Smith

The Panthers have officially filled the three coordinator spots on head coach Dave Canales’ first staff.

Canales said at his introductory press conference that he expected Ejiro Evero to remain with the team as their defensive coordinator and Evero’s return was officially announced on Thursday. Evero joined the Panthers for the 2023 season and interviewed for the Panthers head coaching job as well as other openings over the last few weeks, but will wait until at least 2025 before climbing the next rung on the coaching ladder.

The Panthers also announced the previously reported hire of Brad Idzik as their offensive coordinator. Idzik was the quarterbacks coach for the Buccaneers in 2023 and also worked with Canales on the Seahawks staff earlier in his career.

Thursday’s announcements concluded with the hiring of special teams coordinator Tracy Smith. Smith spent the last three years as an assistant special teams coach with the Seahawks.