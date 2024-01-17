Panthers announce interview with Raheem Morris

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ interview with the Panthers about their head coaching vacancy has come to an end.

The Panthers announced the completion of the interview on Wednesday afternoon. Morris is the sixth candidate to interview with the team since the end of the regular season.

Morris’ interview was conducted remotely and he cannot have an in-person interview with the Panthers or anyone else until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Morris is also set to interview with the Commanders and Seahawks this week. The Falcons and Chargers have also requested interviews with Morris, who went 21-38 as a head coach with the Bucs and Falcons earlier in his career.