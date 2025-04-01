 Skip navigation
Panthers believe in Xavier Legette as their No. 1 wide receiver

  
Published April 1, 2025 10:04 AM

The Panthers traded with the Steelers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson a year ago to be their No. 1 wide receiver. They inquired about wideout DK Metcalf before the Seahawks traded him to the Steelers.

No matter, Panthers coach Dave Canales said he believes Xavier Legette is “that guy.”

I think it’s Xavier,” Canales said Tuesday morning at the league’s annual meeting, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “And I think it’s up to the coaches to just continue to develop him and let him grow at his pace. So, for me, the goal for Xavier Legette is let’s just take that next step. This is going to be his first offseason with us, from phase one all the way through, and I just love to see where that goes.

“You got a guy who’s 6-2 1/2, 225 pounds, and runs 4.3. And he’s a playmaker, and it’s on film, and so it’s like, let’s start there. Let’s just take the next step with him.”

The Panthers traded back into the first round last year to get Legette, giving them a fifth-year option on the South Carolina wideout. He caught 49 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.

“Xavier’s doing a bunch of stuff,” Canales said. “He’s an over-worker, and that’s a good thing. He’s wired the right way. He’s grinding. He’s in there. He’s doing stuff. You can’t get him out of the building. He’s there early and late, and so he’s one of those guys, so he’s doing all the right things, and with the hard work, it will pay off.”

Legette had offseason foot surgery but is out of his boot and rehabbing at the stadium.