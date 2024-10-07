Panthers C Austin Corbett will miss the rest of the season

The Panthers are going to need a new center.

Austin Corbett went for tests after injuring his arm during Sunday’s loss to the Bears and head coach Dave Canales announced at a Monday press conference that they showed Corbett tore his bicep. Corbett will have surgery and miss the rest of the season as a result.

The news continues a run of bad injury luck for Corbett. He tore his ACL in the final game of the 2022 season and his return in 2023 was limited to four games by an MCL injury.

Brady Christensen replaced Corbett in the lineup on Sunday and is set to be the starter moving forward.

The Panthers also had right tackle Taylor Moton go down with an arm injury on Sunday. Canales said he has a tricep injury and is unlikely to play in Week Six, which would likely leave Yosh Nijman to start against the Falcons.