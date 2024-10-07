 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers C Austin Corbett will miss the rest of the season

  
Published October 7, 2024 03:01 PM

The Panthers are going to need a new center.

Austin Corbett went for tests after injuring his arm during Sunday’s loss to the Bears and head coach Dave Canales announced at a Monday press conference that they showed Corbett tore his bicep. Corbett will have surgery and miss the rest of the season as a result.

The news continues a run of bad injury luck for Corbett. He tore his ACL in the final game of the 2022 season and his return in 2023 was limited to four games by an MCL injury.

Brady Christensen replaced Corbett in the lineup on Sunday and is set to be the starter moving forward.

The Panthers also had right tackle Taylor Moton go down with an arm injury on Sunday. Canales said he has a tricep injury and is unlikely to play in Week Six, which would likely leave Yosh Nijman to start against the Falcons.