Panthers cut Matthias Farley, Jordan Matthews

The Panthers opened up a pair of spots on their 53-man roster on Monday.

The team announced that they are cutting defensive back Matthias Farley and tight end Jordan Matthews. All players released after the trade deadline are subject to waivers, so both players could be claimed by other teams.

Farley has nine tackles in five games for the team this season. Matthews played 19 special teams snaps last Thursday in his first regular season action since he was with the 49ers in 2021.

The two spots could be filled by cornerback Jaycee Horn and tight end Ian Thomas. Both players were designated to return from injured reserve on Monday.