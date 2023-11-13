Panthers designate Jaycee Horn, Ian Thomas for return from IR

The Panthers fell to 1-8 with last Thursday’s loss to the Bears and they may be getting some reinforcements in the lineup as they try to avoid 1-9 this week.

The team announced that cornerback Jaycee Horn and tight end Ian Thomas have been designated to return from injured reserve. Both players can practice with the team right away and they can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Horn has been out since injuring his hamstring in the first week of the season. Thomas has missed the last four games with a calf strain.

The Panthers will also be hoping to get edge rusher Brian Burns and cornerback C.J. Henderson back to face the Cowboys this week. Both players missed the Bears game with concussions.

In addition to the injured reserve moves, the Panthers signed linebacker Eku Leota to the 53-man roster.