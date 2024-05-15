 Skip navigation
Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer: CeeDee Lamb absence doesn’t matter right now

  
Published May 15, 2024 07:19 AM

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb isn’t working out with the Cowboys as he looks for a new contract, but that’s not a cause for concern in Dallas.

That was the message from offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer when he spoke to reporters from the team’s offseason program on Tuesday. Schottenheimer said at a press conference that Lamb has been communicating with quarterback Dak Prescott and that he expects everything to go smoothly once Lamb is back with the team.

“It doesn’t matter right now,” Schottenheimer said. “CeeDee’s a pro. He’s going to know what to do. Again, I know Dak and the guys have some communication with him. We know he’s taking care of business and when he gets back here, we’ll certainly be able to find ways to get him the ball.”

The timeline for Lamb’s return remains unclear as he’s one of several young wideouts in position for a contract extension, but Schottenheimer’s view figures to be the prevailing one unless the absence drags well into training camp.