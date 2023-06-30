Panthers cut Myles Dorn to make room for Taylor Stallworth

The Panthers made the signing of free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to a one-year deal official Friday. They needed a corresponding move to get him on the roster.

The team announced it waived safety Myles Dorn, who signed a futures contract with the Panthers in January.

Dorn entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Vikings. He was on and off the team’s practice squad the past three seasons.

Dorn has played 14 games, all on special teams, the past two seasons. He has seen action on 208 snaps.

Stallworth played for Panthers head coach Frank Reich for two seasons in Indianapolis (2020-21) and spent time with the Chiefs and Texans last year. An undrafted rookie from South Carolina, he was with the Saints in 2018-19.