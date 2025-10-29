 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Panthers designate OL Chandler Zavala for return

  
Published October 29, 2025 10:35 AM

The Panthers offensive line has been thinned out by injuries, but they are getting one blocker back on the practice field this week.

The team has designated guard Chandler Zavala for return from injured reserve. Zavala has missed the last four games with a knee injury and could be activated in time to play against the Packers in Week 9.

Zavala started two of the first four games this season and has started 11 games since joining the team in 2022.

Robert Hunt, the team’s original right guard, is on injured reserve and the Panthers saw center Cade Mays, Hunt’s replacement Brady Christensen, and right tackle Taylor Moton get hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills. Christensen is expected to miss time and updates on Mays and Moton will come after Wednesday’s practice.