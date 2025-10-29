Panthers designate OL Chandler Zavala for return

The Panthers offensive line has been thinned out by injuries, but they are getting one blocker back on the practice field this week.

The team has designated guard Chandler Zavala for return from injured reserve. Zavala has missed the last four games with a knee injury and could be activated in time to play against the Packers in Week 9.

Zavala started two of the first four games this season and has started 11 games since joining the team in 2022.

Robert Hunt, the team’s original right guard, is on injured reserve and the Panthers saw center Cade Mays, Hunt’s replacement Brady Christensen, and right tackle Taylor Moton get hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills. Christensen is expected to miss time and updates on Mays and Moton will come after Wednesday’s practice.