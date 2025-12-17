 Skip navigation
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Panthers designate WR David Moore for return

  
Published December 17, 2025 12:37 PM

Wide receiver David Moore is making his way back toward the Panthers lineup.

Moore was placed on injured reserve after injuring his elbow in a Week 4 loss to the Patriots. He’ll be able to practice with the team for 21 days before the Panthers will reach a deadline to activate Moore or shut him down for the season,

Moore had one catch for five yards and one carry for 12 yards before landing on injured reserve. He had 32 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers last season.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed running back Montrell Johnson to the practice squad. He has also spent time with the Cardinals and Eagles since going undrafted this year.