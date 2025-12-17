Panthers designate WR David Moore for return

Wide receiver David Moore is making his way back toward the Panthers lineup.

Moore was placed on injured reserve after injuring his elbow in a Week 4 loss to the Patriots. He’ll be able to practice with the team for 21 days before the Panthers will reach a deadline to activate Moore or shut him down for the season,

Moore had one catch for five yards and one carry for 12 yards before landing on injured reserve. He had 32 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers last season.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed running back Montrell Johnson to the practice squad. He has also spent time with the Cardinals and Eagles since going undrafted this year.