Panthers DL Tershawn Wharton to miss time with a hamstring injury

  
Published September 8, 2025 03:14 PM

The Panthers will have to avoid an 0-2 start without the help of defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton.

Wharton started Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, but left with a hamstring injury after playing 20 snaps. On Monday, head coach Dave Canales said, via the team’s website, that he expects Wharton to miss ""somewhere in the two-to-four-week range” as a result of the injury.

He had four tackles during his time in the game. Wharton spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs and had 29 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble last season.

Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown III, A’Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy and Cam Jackson are the other defensive linemen on the active roster.